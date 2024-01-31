Top court rejects 10th retrial request for 1961 poisoned-wine murders

The Supreme Court has rejected a 10th and likely final retrial request to review the 1961 murders of five women with poisoned wine in the central Japan city of Nabari.
In a decision dated Monday, the top court rejected a special appeal for reopening the case involving Masaru Okunishi, who died at age 89 of pneumonia while on death row in 2015, some 43 years after his death sentence for killing the women, including his wife, was finalized.
The latest petition was filed by Okunishi's sister Miyoko Oka, 94, with the defense team saying it would be her last due to her advancing years. Oka took up the case after her brother died midway through his ninth retrial request.
The defense submitted the special appeal to the Supreme Court after the Nagoya High Court rejected it in March 2022.
Four of the five deliberating justices said they were against holding a retrial. But Justice Katsuya Uga, an administrative law scholar, said they should reopen the case, becoming the first Supreme Court justice to express his opposition.
Five women, including Okunishi's wife, died and 12 others were hospitalized after drinking poisoned wine at a community meeting on March 28, 1961, in Nabari, Mie Prefecture.
While Okunishi initially told investigators he had laced the wine with a pesticide, he retracted his confession before his indictment.
The Tsu District Court acquitted Okunishi in 1964, citing a lack of evidence. But the Nagoya High Court overturned the lower court ruling and sentenced him to death in 1969, a decision the Supreme Court upheld in 1972.
In the latest petition, defense lawyers submitted as new evidence an expert report stating a fragment of the paper seal on the wine bottle's stopper showed traces of commercially available glue that differed from that used at the wine's manufacturing stage.
They argued it showed the true culprit could have opened the wine at a location other than the crime scene, administered the poison and subsequently resealed the bottle.
But the top court backed the Nagoya High Court's decision not to authorize a new trial on the basis the written expert opinion did not constitute new evidence.
In the seventh retrial petition in 2005, the Nagoya High Court decided to reopen the case after finding there was a high possibility the pesticide Okunishi named was not used. However, the decision was nullified after prosecutors filed an objection.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Poor fellow. An excellent summary of this case can be found at the link (Journal of International Criminal Law). An excerpt below.
—
On the evening of March 28th, 1961, the annual general meeting of the “MiNa-no-Kai”, residents' association, was held at the community center in Kuzuo Village, Nabari City, Mie Prefecture. Kuzuo Village was adjacent to the border between the Mie and Nara Prefectures. The name, “MiNa-no- Kai” comes from the initials of both prefectures. The associa- tion consisted of 12 male members and 24 female members, of which 12 male members and 20 female members attended a party, held after the meeting, around 8:00 p.m. At the be- ginning of the party, there was a toast, the men drinking Japanese sake and the ladies white wine. Quite quickly after- wards, 17 of the female participants began to feel seriously ill, of which 5 later died.
After the tragedy, the police searched the scene, seizing and examining the wine and the victims' vomit. The solvent of organic phosphorus known as, “Tepp” was found in the samples. The victim’s bodies also showed that they died from the “Tepp” poisoning.
Three men were then interrogated every day by the police, one of them being the president of the association, who had purchased the wine. He stated that his wife, who died from the poisoning, asked him to open the bottle of the wine, and from that he assumed his wife was the offender. The second man to be questioned carried the wine from the liquor store to the president's house. He stated that he drew the stopper of the wine bottle with his teeth. The third man was Okunishi, who had carried the wine from the president's house to the community center.
Okunishi, whose wife and girlfriend had also been poi- soned to death, was questioned remorselessly by the police. Every day they took him to the police station by jeep and interrogated him for many hours. Some of the interrogators even stayed at his home, watching him all through the night, even when he was in bed, or having to go to the bathroom. He eventually confessed to the crime at midnight on April 2nd and was arrested the next morning.
Kuzuo was a closed mountain village where only 25 fami- lies lived. The circumstances suggested that it was Kuzuo people, not an outsider that committed the crime. If Okunishi was not guilty, then it meant that someone else among the other 24 families was the offender. The situation was such that the crime had to be attributed to someone among Ku- zuo’s population, and the villagers needed a scapegoat sacri- fice. The arrest of Okunishi brought about a change in the attitude of the other inhabitants. They started to be more cooperative towards the investigation, now becoming happy to tell their stories to the Police, after being reticent at the beginning of the investigation. It is particularly conspicuous that the residents suddenly all then changed their statements after Okunishi’s arrest, with regards to the time of the wine's arrival. At this point the inhabitants of Kuzuo also started to boycott Okunishi's family, including throwing stones at his house, ignoring his family and removing his family's grave from the local cemetery. Eventually his family was forced to leave Kuzuo Village.
—
https://www.zis-online.com/dat/artikel/2006_8_57.pdf