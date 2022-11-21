Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Top court scraps comic magazine editor's guilty verdict over wife's death

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Supreme Court on Monday quashed a lower court ruling that sentenced a former deputy editor of the popular Morning comic magazine to 11 years in prison for killing his wife and sent the case back to the Tokyo High Court for retrial.

Pak Jong Hyon, 47, has denied killing his wife Kanako, 38, with his defense team claiming she killed herself after becoming mentally unstable from postpartum depression.

Presiding Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi said, "The case has not been fully considered."

The Tokyo District Court in 2019 found Pak guilty of murder, saying he strangled his wife at their Tokyo home on Aug 9, 2016. The ruling was upheld by the high court last year.

Morning is published by Kodansha Ltd, and features hit comics such as "Cooking Papa."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo