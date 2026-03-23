High court upholds acquittal of widow in Japanese 'Don Juan' death

A high court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to overturn the acquittal of a 30-year-old woman accused of murdering her wealthy elderly husband, a self-professed "Don Juan" of the western Japan area where he lived.

The Osaka High Court upheld a December 2024 ruling by the Wakayama District Court that found Saki Sudo not guilty of causing 77-year-old Kosuke Nozaki to ingest a lethal amount of a stimulant on May 24, 2018, just months after their marriage.

"It would have been difficult for Sudo to have administered a lethal dose of stimulant to Nozaki without arousing suspicion or causing him to feel discomfort," the high court ruled.

With no direct evidence to tie Sudo to the alleged crime, the trial was fought over whether a criminal incident had taken place and if she had acted with criminal intent.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence, claiming Sudo married Nozaki for his money and to inherit his fortune. They alleged her online searches included "perfect crime" and "stimulant drugs, lethal amount," and she obtained drugs from a dealer.

The district court ruled that neither the possibility she would inherit Nozaki's fortune nor the web searches was sufficient to presume intention to kill or that she was planning a murder.

It added that the possibility could not be ruled out that Nozaki had accidentally ingested a lethal dose of the stimulant himself when using it for the first time.

Prosecutors in their appeal claimed that the district court ruling had evaluated circumstantial evidence in a fragmented and isolated manner, arguing that such a series of coincidences was improbable.

As the president of a liquor sales company and real estate business in Wakayama Prefecture, Nozaki is said to have had a personal worth of around 1.3 billion yen. Sudo married Nozaki, who was more than 50 years her senior, in February 2018.

Nozaki gained notoriety for publishing an autobiography titled "Don Juan of Kishu: The Man Who Gave 3 Billion Yen to 4,000 Beautiful Women" in 2016, likening himself to the mythical Spanish playboy. Kishu is a historical name for the region in the prefecture where he lived.

© KYODO