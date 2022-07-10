Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Top court upholds damages ruling in Japan's #MeToo symbol's rape case

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Supreme Court has finalized a ruling ordering a former senior television reporter to pay journalist Shiori Ito 3.3 million yen in damages over a high-profile rape case that helped spark Japan's #MeToo movement.

The top court upheld a Tokyo High Court ruling in January favoring Ito, saying Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a 56-year-old former Washington bureau chief for Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc, had sexual intercourse with her without her consent in 2015. The top court's ruling was dated July 7.

Ito, 33, has said she was raped at a hotel while unconscious following a dinner in Tokyo with Yamaguchi, who had promised to help her get a job. The defendant claimed the act was consensual.

At the same time, the top court also upheld the high court's decision, which ruled in favor of Yamaguchi, ordering Ito to pay him 550,000 yen for defamation.

The high court said her claim in a book that he might have drugged her was not credible.

Ito had sought 11 million yen in damages over her rape, and Yamaguchi countersued, seeking 130 million yen in damages for harming his reputation.

The ruling from the court's No. 1 Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi, recognized Ito's claims of sexual assault.

The top court's ruling cited the high court's acknowledgment that Ito and the former TV journalist did not have a close relationship and that Ito consulted doctors and police immediately after the incident.

After the incident, Ito had filed a criminal complaint with the police, but prosecutors opted in 2016 not to indict the accused on insufficient grounds for suspicion. The Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution also decided it was appropriate not to prosecute.

Ito has said she believes the defendant's close ties with slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, about whom he wrote a best-seller, might have discouraged prosecutors from pursuing the case.

After unveiling her real name and publishing a book in 2017 about her experience of sexual assault, Ito became a symbol of Japan's #MeToo movement. Her decision attracted significant sympathy and criticism in a country where few victims come forward.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo