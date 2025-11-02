 Japan Today
crime

Headless torso of woman found in Yokohama

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

The headless torso of a woman was found floating off Yokohama over the weekend, and police are investigating it as a possible case of foul play.

The torso was spotted around 10 a.m. Saturday near Yamashita Park in the city's Naka Ward, police said. They said it is believed to be that of a woman in her 20s to 50s who may have been dead for several months.

The remains were found near the Hikawa Maru, a large passenger ship moored in front of the park, an area frequented by many tourists.

The police said the body part showed no clear signs of having been struck by a boat's propeller.

The police seem on the ball in this case thinking it’s foul play. Keystone Cops come to mind, am I right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

