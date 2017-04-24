Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Tour bus driver arrested for using stimulants more than 50 times on the job

2 Comments
CHIBA

A 40-year-old tour bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence of stimulants, Osaka prefectural police said, adding the man has admitted to driving while on drugs “more than 50 times.”

The suspect, Hiroki Fujima, is employed by Sanwa Kotsu in Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture, Fuji TV reported Tuesday. He is suspected of using stimulants at a hotel in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture on the evening of April 12.

From April 9-12, Fujima was the driver of a 3-day 2-night bus tour consisting of 24 foreign tourists, who boarded the sightseeing bus in Chiba Prefecture. The bus visited popular attractions around Tokyo and Kyoto. During the tour, Fujima used stimulants six times in his hotel room, police said.

Police said Fujima has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I’ve used stimulants more than 50 times while driving. They allow me to focus on the road.”

© Japan Today

2 Comments
“I’ve used stimulants more than 50 times while driving. They allow me to focus on the road.”

Another medium says the suspect lurched toward another new tour bus and climbed into the driver's seat just after a hotel employee visited his room to wake him up. So the employer tried to hold back the staggering driver. But the driver got up against the hotel employer waving his arms angrily. So the hotel reported the incident to the police. Very dangerous.

0

Correction in Monozuki's comment: employer - employee

0

