Tour bus driver arrested for using stimulants more than 50 times on the job

A 40-year-old tour bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence of stimulants, Osaka prefectural police said, adding the man has admitted to driving while on drugs “more than 50 times.”

The suspect, Hiroki Fujima, is employed by Sanwa Kotsu in Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture, Fuji TV reported Tuesday. He is suspected of using stimulants at a hotel in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture on the evening of April 12.

From April 9-12, Fujima was the driver of a 3-day 2-night bus tour consisting of 24 foreign tourists, who boarded the sightseeing bus in Chiba Prefecture. The bus visited popular attractions around Tokyo and Kyoto. During the tour, Fujima used stimulants six times in his hotel room, police said.

Police said Fujima has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I’ve used stimulants more than 50 times while driving. They allow me to focus on the road.”

