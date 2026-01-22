 Japan Today
crime

Tour operator arrested over using illegally modified sports cars for inbound visitors

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Brazilian man who runs a tour company was arrested by Tokyo police on Wednesday on suspicion of operating illegally modified and poorly maintained Japanese sports cars on sightseeing trips for inbound visitors.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Danilo Gomes da Rocha, 34, ran tours taking foreign tourists around Tokyo and its vicinity in Japanese sports cars that generated about 200 million yen in annual sales. The Tokyo-based company has also been referred to prosecutors.

The suspect has denied the allegations, saying he was unaware that the vehicles were poorly maintained, according to the police.

The police allege he contracted individuals to drive two defective cars in Tokyo's Koto Ward at around 10 p.m. on Nov 21, 2025. The cars had modified exhaust systems to make them louder.

The police began investigating after receiving a tip around fall last year.

2 Comments
As long it has shaken certificates then it's legal.

The suspect has denied the allegations

Because authority say it's legal doesn't mean automatically legal, it's up to court to decide.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Ooh....crime on the rise....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

