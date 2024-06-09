Toyama prefectural gov’t employee arrested on suspicion of voyeurism

Police in Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old prefectural employee on suspicion of taking upskirt images of a female customer at a shopping complex.

Police said Takashi Usami, who works for the prefecture's Tourism Promotion Office, is accused of taking upskirt images of a teenage female girl at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, by using a video camera installed in a bag, local media reported.

A security guard at the facility saw him acting suspiciously and detained him on the spot, while the police were called.

Police said Usami has admitted to the allegation and are questioning him about whether he has taken voyeuristic images before.

