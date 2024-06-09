 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Toyama prefectural gov’t employee arrested on suspicion of voyeurism

1 Comment
TOYAMA

Police in Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old prefectural employee on suspicion of taking upskirt images of a female customer at a shopping complex.

Police said Takashi Usami, who works for the prefecture's Tourism Promotion Office, is accused of taking upskirt images of a teenage female girl at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, by using a video camera installed in a bag, local media reported.

A security guard at the facility saw him acting suspiciously and detained him on the spot, while the police were called.

Police said Usami has admitted to the allegation and are questioning him about whether he has taken voyeuristic images before.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police said Takashi Usami, who works for the prefecture's Tourism Promotion Office, is accused of taking upskirt images of a teenage female girl at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, by using a video camera installed in a bag, local media reported.

He really know how to promote his prefecture by make himself in the news.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo