crime

Toyota employee breaks into Yamanashi head office with shotgun

YAMANASHI

Police in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man for violation of the Firearms and Sword Control Law after he broke into the Yamanashi head office of Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect, Hisashi Sato, is a Toyota employee from Otsuki City, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he forcefully entered the automaker’s prefectural head office in Kofu around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. He was carrying a shotgun and in his bag was a knife with a blade measuring about 17 centimeters.

An employee called 110 and police detained Sato without any trouble. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Police said Sato works in the company’s sales office. Following his arrest, he was quoted as stating, “I’ve resented my boss for a long time.”

A spokesperson for Sato’s office told local media: “We were not aware of any trouble [between the employee and the company].”

What kind of Shotgun? Was it an SKB ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

