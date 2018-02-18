Trade minister Seko's secretary arrested for beating taxi driver

A secretary of trade minister Hiroshige Seko has been arrested for allegedly beating a taxi driver, police said Sunday.

Daisuke Kawamura, a government-paid aide to Seko, minister of economy, trade and industry, is suspected of having punched the driver several times in the face as he was getting out of the taxi at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at JR Higashi-Nakano Station in Tokyo.

Kawamura, 60, who was drunk and had been asleep in the taxi, paid for the ride, according to the police. But the driver then restrained Kawamura when he tried to leave the car after he had assaulted him, and a passerby called police.

It is unclear why Kawamura attacked the driver, and the police did not say whether he has admitted to the allegation.

In speaking to reporters in Fukushima Prefecture, Seko offered his apologies to the driver.

© KYODO