Trade minister Seko's secretary arrested for beating taxi driver

A secretary of trade minister Hiroshige Seko has been arrested for allegedly beating a taxi driver, police said Sunday.
Daisuke Kawamura, a government-paid aide to Seko, minister of economy, trade and industry, is suspected of having punched the driver several times in the face as he was getting out of the taxi at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at JR Higashi-Nakano Station in Tokyo.
Kawamura, 60, who was drunk and had been asleep in the taxi, paid for the ride, according to the police. But the driver then restrained Kawamura when he tried to leave the car after he had assaulted him, and a passerby called police.
It is unclear why Kawamura attacked the driver, and the police did not say whether he has admitted to the allegation.
In speaking to reporters in Fukushima Prefecture, Seko offered his apologies to the driver.© KYODO
Jimmy Smuldour
He could have caused extreme tooth/bone damaged and killed the driver. Punching someone in the head could cause death.
Snickers
Oh man, again?
So many angry drunks in japan.
Educator60
Some people really shouldn’t drink.....
Of course it’s better that drunks should take a taxi rather than drive themselves, but I feel sorry for the taxi drivers who have to deal with them.
SaikoPhysco
Did he spend 2 weeks in custody like the Aussie did a couple of weeks ago?
Aly Rustom
Must suck being a taxi driver
Joeintokyo
In 20+ years in Japan, there's only been one Taxi driver I've been tempted to punch (I was sober), and I got out his cab before the ride even started because he was such an jerk. What is it that Taxi drivers are doing in Japan to make these drunks angry? Asking for the fare?
sir_bentley28
SaikoPhysco
I thought the same thing, but of course, thus guy bowed, apologised and all was well.
Northernlife
Saikophysco Did he spend 2 weeks in custody like the Aussie did a couple of weeks ago?Doesnt matter the law is the law they still have to go to the lockup and go through the system no race card to be played here.
sensei258
Please run the followup story to let us know if he was ever even charged.