Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Trade minister Seko's secretary arrested for beating taxi driver

9 Comments
TOKYO

A secretary of trade minister Hiroshige Seko has been arrested for allegedly beating a taxi driver, police said Sunday.

Daisuke Kawamura, a government-paid aide to Seko, minister of economy, trade and industry, is suspected of having punched the driver several times in the face as he was getting out of the taxi at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at JR Higashi-Nakano Station in Tokyo.

Kawamura, 60, who was drunk and had been asleep in the taxi, paid for the ride, according to the police. But the driver then restrained Kawamura when he tried to leave the car after he had assaulted him, and a passerby called police.

It is unclear why Kawamura attacked the driver, and the police did not say whether he has admitted to the allegation.

In speaking to reporters in Fukushima Prefecture, Seko offered his apologies to the driver.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

9 Comments
Login to comment

He could have caused extreme tooth/bone damaged and killed the driver. Punching someone in the head could cause death.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oh man, again?

So many angry drunks in japan.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Some people really shouldn’t drink.....

Of course it’s better that drunks should take a taxi rather than drive themselves, but I feel sorry for the taxi drivers who have to deal with them.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Did he spend 2 weeks in custody like the Aussie did a couple of weeks ago?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Must suck being a taxi driver

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In 20+ years in Japan, there's only been one Taxi driver I've been tempted to punch (I was sober), and I got out his cab before the ride even started because he was such an jerk. What is it that Taxi drivers are doing in Japan to make these drunks angry? Asking for the fare?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

SaikoPhysco

I thought the same thing, but of course, thus guy bowed, apologised and all was well.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Saikophysco Did he spend 2 weeks in custody like the Aussie did a couple of weeks ago?Doesnt matter the law is the law they still have to go to the lockup and go through the system no race card to be played here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Please run the followup story to let us know if he was ever even charged.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Lucky Pierrot

GaijinPot Travel

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog

5 Reasons Why Hotel Graphy Nezu is the Coolest Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo