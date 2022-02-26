Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Train station employee arrested after admitting he made up story about being attacked

GIFU

Police in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old train station employee who claimed he was injured by a knife-wielding man in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, earlier this month, for making a bogus report.

The employee, Seiji Ujihara, claimed the so-called attack occurred in the employee lounge at Ogaki Station on the Yoro Line at around 12:50 p.m. on Feb 14, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Ujihara told them he had entered the employees’ break room to do some cleaning work when an unknown man suddenly attacked him from behind with a knife. Ujihara suffered a cut to his left hand.

Ujihara told police the attacker was around 165 centimeters tall, thin, and was dressed in black from top to bottom and wearing a ski mask.

According to the Yoro Railway operator, the employee lounge is accessible from the train platform. There is also a sign posted on the door prohibiting passengers from entering the facility. However, the door is usually unlocked since station staff and drivers frequently come and go from the common room.

However, police said an examination of station surveillance camera footage showed no stranger entering or exiting the lounge before or after the time Ujihara said he was attacked.

After further questioning, Ujihara admitted Friday that he had fabricated the story and cut himself with a knife. He was arrested on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business and filing a false report to police.

Police said Ujihara has so far given no motive for his act.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

