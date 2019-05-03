Train station employee, nabbed for taking upskirt film, causes delay due to being in custody

A 58-year-old male station employee for Kyoto Tango Railways (Tantetsu) was arrested this week for filming up a female junior high school student’s skirt. The suspect subsequently caused a 45-minute delay to train services when he failed to show up for work the next day and open the train station due to his being in custody, Sankei Shimbun reported Friday.

According to police, Kazuo Onaka, who works at Mineyama Station in Kyoto Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the public peace just past 4 p.m. on April 30 at a shopping center in Kyotango City. Onaka is accused of using a miniature camera to film up a girl’s skirt.

Police said Onaka has admitted to the charge. Willer Trains Inc, the operator of Kyoto Tango Railways, said that Onaka failed to show up at work on May 1 because he was under arrest and had not informed them. The company became aware of Onaka’s arrest after receiving multiple calls from commuters just after 6 a.m., complaining that the information desk at Mineyama Station was not open.

Another employee was dispatched to Mineyama Station. Nevertheless, services were delayed for 45 minutes and six passengers reportedly boarded the train without buying tickets.

