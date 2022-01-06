Transgender woman referred to prosecutors for using Osaka ladies room

A transgender woman was referred to prosecutors Thursday for suspected trespassing after using the ladies room in a commercial facility in Osaka, in a case an expert on LGBT issues fears might lead to more prejudice and discrimination against sexual minorities.
According to the Osaka prefectural police, the commercial facility in the western Japanese city contacted the police after a customer complained that she could not use the women's restroom because "a man wearing women's clothes was using it," causing her "fear."
The transgender woman in her 40s, who police later confirmed entered the ladies' room in May last year, has told investigators she knew she was not supposed to use the facility because her gender is listed as male on the family registry.
Investigative sources said that while she identifies as a woman, she presents as male for work and dresses in women's clothing on her days off.
Mikiya Nakatsuka, president of the Japanese Society of Gender Identity Disorder, said most transgender people "pay attention when they use toilets at public facilities so they can stay out of trouble."
"I am worried that if this single case draws attention, it might lead to more prejudice and discrimination against them," said Nakatsuka, also a professor of health sciences at Okayama University's graduate school.
Other experts propose efforts to increase all-gender restrooms.
"Gender identity is invisible, so people cannot help but judge from a person's appearance on the appropriateness of the use of toilets separated by genders," said Takashi Kazama, a professor well versed in sexual diversity issues at Chukyo University.
According to the investigative sources, the Osaka prefectural police, in sending papers pertaining to the case, did not seek indictment but left the decision on whether to charge her with the prosecutors.© KYODO
Chabbawanga
Prepare for some outrageous commets.
Male all toilets unisex, and build walls from the floor to the ceiling. Maybe more people would be tempted to wash their hands that way too.
SAME#
Women do not only pee in the toilets. They have periods, leading to sometimes accidents, pains.
Younger girls and sometimes women are also embarrassed to change their pads during periods.
Women can also feel physically sick because of periods, pregnancy, menopause.
These are some reasons why women need their privacy and be able to sometimes wash more than their hands in THEIR toilets.
I am not mentioning here obvious safety reasons for both women and younger girls that you know will be safe in a women only space.
This thread gives some great examples: https://twitter.com/volewriter/status/1477979830935298049?t=9ZlKixgJBvnPB5QR_QH5cw&s=19
BertieWooster
Why doesn't this guy just use the "multi-purpose" toilets? They are OK for both male or female bodies.
David Brent
Does it still have a penis? In that case, use the male bathroom.
R. T.
A customer complained that she could not use the women's restroom because "a man wearing women's clothes was using it,"
She is not wrong, you know.
"Investigative sources said that while she identifies as a woman, she presents as male for work and dresses in women's clothing on her days off."
Well then, he is a man indeed.
V.M.
So he's a man who "dresses as a woman on weekends"? And he wants to use the ladies room? haha what a joke
Gaijinjland
i feel for her but she must have been pretty un passable if she was outed like that. Most people wouldn’t bat an eye or even really notice in passing. My best friend is trans and nobody suspects anything and people are shocked if she decides to disclose that info. Maybe she recently started transitioning?
Zoroto
Let me rewrite the title and see how it sounds:
"Man in dress referred to prosecutors for using Osaka ladies room"
Lindsay
Just because he identifies himself as a woman does not make him a woman. There has been a few cases where men dress as women to gain entry to the female section of onsens. His intentions may have been harmless, but he is still a man.
William Bjornson
Social change for the petrified mindset is not an easy adaptation because for such people there can be only ONE REALITY, their own. Anyone going through gender dysphoria is hoeing a row of discomfort unimaginable to most and, for most of their blind critics, such trauma would drive those critics even deeper into egocentric psychosis. For Humans, as history very clearly shows us, user defined 'normal' is the worst disease we are afflicted with and the hypocrisy required for most Humans to live up to 'normal' is a driver of much anxiety, fear driven hysteria, and political manipulation. And speaking of 'fear' in a public restroom, what would this person face in a MEN'S [thump chest here] bathroom dressed as a woman? And in response to a comment above, doesn't "embarrassment" around the needs of a Human female seem more deranged thinking than even homophobia?
diagonalslip
well I don't know if this person is self-styled as "transgender", or if the writer chose the term, but what I always wonder is..... if, as some people profess, they are a transgender-woman, or trans-woman..... why the need for "trans".... seems to me it's often more about the trans label, which, whether by intent or not, seems to serve the purpose of separating someone, or identifying them as special, disinclusive, rather than inclusive. not "I am a woman", but, "I am a trans".
in any case.... as David Brent says above.... penises belong in the mens'. my view....