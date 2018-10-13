Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Transport ministry bureaucrat arrested for filming up woman’s skirt

TOKYO

A 36-year-old career bureaucrat at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has been arrested on suspicion of filming up a woman’s skirt.

According to police, the incident occurred  at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday on an escalator at Tokyo Station, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, Tetsuo Mitarai, is a deputy section manager at the transport ministry.

Police said he was seen using his smartphone camera to film up the skirt of a woman in her 20s. Another man on the escalator saw what Mitarai was doing and grabbed him while police were called.

Police said Mitarai, who was drunk at the time of his arrest, has denied the charge

Another day in Japan, another creep caught in perverted exploits.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"drunk at the time of his arrest" aaar! that old excuse, works every time. this is the second incident this week, where someone has been caught filling woman knickers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"I was drunk". Now you're a sex offender too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

