Transport ministry to penalize used car dealer Bigmotor over fraud

Japan's transport ministry is set to impose administrative penalties on major used car dealer network Bigmotor Co over allegations it engaged in institutionalized fraud by intentionally damaging vehicles to inflate repair fees, ministry sources said Thursday.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism plans to take punitive action at 34 Bigmotor outlets, with 12 possibly subject to the harshest punishment of having their authority to conduct safety inspections revoked, they said.

The ministry intends to make public the administrative penalties it will impose on Friday and hold a hearing with Bigmotor before finalizing the punishments, the sources said.

Based on the road transport vehicle law, the ministry in July conducted on-site inspections at the 34 locations across 24 prefectures after an investigative report compiled by an independent panel of lawyers found major fraudulent acts at the company.

The panel found instances where employees damaged vehicle bodies with screwdrivers and golf balls or falsely claimed to have done paint work.

The 34 locations under inspection by the ministry were all deemed to have engaged in questionable conduct in the report.

The ministry has instructed Bigmotor to conduct inspections at all 135 of its locations, including the 34 deemed to have engaged in fraudulent activity, for any other cases of illegality. It said it received the report from Bigmotor and is scrutinizing its content.

The road transport vehicle law prohibits companies from charging for repairs not requested by customers or not carried out.

Separately, the Financial Services Agency has begun searches at offices of Bigmotor and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. to scrutinize ties between the companies after the dealer was found to have charged excessive repair fees and lodged fraudulent insurance claims.

The financial watchdog is considering imposing penalties on the two companies, sources close to the matter said.

In another blow to Bigmotor, police are also investigating the company on suspicion of property destruction after roadside trees near its dealership outlets were found to have withered unnaturally, according to investigative sources.

The search came amid speculation that the scandal-hit company was intentionally damaging trees near its stores so that the cars on display were more visible to passers-by.

