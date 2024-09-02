 Japan Today
Trial begins for man accused of killing wife by giving her methanol

TOKYO

A 42-year-old man accused of killing his 40-year-old wife by poisoning her with methanol in 2022, went on trial in Tokyo on Monday.

In the opening session of his trial at the Tokyo District Court, Keisuke Yoshida, a former employee in the research department for pharmaceutical maker Daiichi Sankyo Co, denied giving his wife Yoko the methanol at their apartment in Ota Ward between Jan 14 and 16, 2022, Kyodo News reported.

Yoshida told the court that he never had any intention to kill his wife, nor did he make her ingest methanol.

His lawyer claimed that Yoko ingested the methanol herself.

The court heard that Yoshida called 119 on the morning of Jan 16 and said his wife had lost consciousness. She was taken to hospital where she died later that day.

An autopsy showed the cause of death to be methanol poisoning but was unable to determine how it was ingested.

Prosecutors said that Yoshida had access to methanol at work and that he did not immediately call an ambulance even though his wife showed symptoms that seemed to be those of methanol poisoning.

The trial is scheduled to hold 15 sessions and the verdict will be handed down on Oct 30.

