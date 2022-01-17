Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Trial begins for parents charged with fatal abuse of 4-year-old daughter

SAITAMA

A 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife went on trial on Monday, charged with fatally abusing their 4-year-old daughter in 2017 at their home in Ina, Saitama Prefecture.

Yuki Iwai, who was self-employed, and his wife Masumi, who worked part-time, are accused of parental neglect resulting in the death of their daughter Kokoro, Fuji TV reported. Kokoro died from hypothermia on Dec 21, 2017, after her mother took her to a hospital. Doctors found more than 10 bruises on her arms, legs and stomach. An autopsy also revealed that she had suffered malnutrition.

In Monday’s opening session at the Saitama District Court, prosecutors claimed that Kokoro’s parents, who were arrested in March 2020, had been underfeeding her from October 2017 and had subjected her to physical abuse on a regular basis from November, including hitting her on the back with a three-kilogram dumbbell. 

Both parents have admitted to the charge and said they were trying to discipline their daughter at first to properly toilet train her.

In July of 2016, Kokoro was seen wandering by herself, crying, outside her home in the rain by a neighbor. The neighbor noticed bruises on the girl and notified a child welfare center. When an official later visited the home, Kokoro’s mother said her daughter had got the bruises when she fell over.

hypothermia [...] Doctors found more than 10 bruises on her arms, legs and stomach. An autopsy also revealed that she had suffered malnutrition.

Excuse me moderators, but let me use at least the word: Bastards.

How can you hurt a little girl, WTH?!

Reminds me of the Funato case.

Some in the world cannot have kids and these evil people do these things. I am not a vengeful person but I do truly hope the book of law is thrown into the face of these two.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

