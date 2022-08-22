Trial begins for woman accused of killing father with insulin and brother with carbon monoxide

A 48-year-old woman, charged with killing her father and brother in 2018, went on trial in Osaka this week.

The lay jury trial is being held at the Osaka District Court. Akemi Adachi is accused of killing her father Tomio by giving him a large dose of insulin, and killing her then 40-year-old brother Masamitsu by making it look like he committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning at their home in Sakai city, Kyodo News reported.

In Monday’s opening session, when asked how she pleads, Adachi replied, “I have nothing to say.”

According to the indictment, Adachi, who was the president of a family construction company in Sakai, was arrested on suspicion of killing Masamitsu, who managed another company, at their parents' house in Naka Ward sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 27, 2018. Police alleged that Adachi gave her brother sleeping pills.

Adachi called Masamitsu's wife and urged her to come to their parents' home because something had happened to Masamitsu. When Masamitsu's wife arrived just before 7:30 p.m., Adachi showed her a suicide note and said Masamitsu had shut himself in the toilet on the second floor. The toilet door had been sealed with an adhesive bond. When Masamitsu's wife and Adachi managed to open the door, they found Masamitsu’s body lying on the toilet floor. Traces of charcoal briquettes were found in the toilet.

Masamitsu was taken to hospital where his death was listed as a probable suicide due to carbon monoxide poisoning. However, traces of sleeping pills were found in his body after an autopsy. Furthermore, the empty adhesive bottle was not found inside the toilet, but in another room, along with a lighter. Police learned that Adachi had been prescribed sleeping pills which they believe she somehow gave to her brother via a spiked drink. A suicide note, purportedly from the victim, was found by his wife who said the writing did not look like Masamitsu’s. Police said they found the text of the note on Adachi's computer.

The Adachis' 67-year-old mother was also found collapsed at the house that day. Police said she told them later that she blacked out after drinking a matcha latte made by Akemi.

The siblings' father, who had diabetes, had been brain dead due to low blood sugar since collapsing at the home in January 2018. Prosecutors allege Akemi was responsible for his condition, too, by giving him a large dose of insulin as well as sleeping pills. He died in hospital in June that year.

After her arrest, Adachi denied any wrongdoing and maintained that her brother took his own life out of remorse over killing their father. She told TV media before her arrest that she had nothing to gain from killing her brother. But prosecutors said that life insurance and a dispute over inheriting their father's business were motives for her actions.

Adachi also faces allegations of slandering Masamitsu’s wife in April and May of 2018.

