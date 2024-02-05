Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Trial begins for woman over death of 2-year-old granddaughter due to neglect

0 Comments
OSAKA

A 47-year-old woman has gone on trial over child neglect resulting in the death of her two-year-old granddaughter who died after being found unconscious at her apartment in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, in 2022.

According to the indictment read out on Monday, the child, Yuha Ono, was found unconscious and bleeding from the mouth, in a playpen in the living room at around 5:20 p.m. on June 29, 2022, by a boy who called 119, Kyodo News reported. She was taken to hospital where she died later that day.

The court heard that an autopsy revealed Yuha had died of heatstroke and that she was emaciated from not having eaten enough food recently.

Yuha’s paternal grandmother, Mayumi Ono, and Ono's common-law husband, Takanori Momota, 52, were arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death. The couple said they had left Yuha in the apartment alone for about 11 hours while they went to Universal Studios Japan, with Ono's five-year-old son (by Momota). They said they left a window open.

Yuha had been living with her grandmother, Momota, her grandmother’s 15-year-old son and the five-year-old boy. Her parents lived elsewhere. It was the 15-year-old boy who found Yuha and called 119.

Yuha was placed in her grandmother's care after she was taken into protective custody in January 2020 because her father had been abusing her mother, according to a child welfare center. Yuha’s father said that he couldn’t take on a parental role for Yuha due to the abuse he himself suffered as a child.

When asked by the judge whether she thought of handing Yuha over to her biological mother, Ono replied, “It did not occur to me at the time.”

The court also heard that Ono stopped taking Yuha to a daycare center several weeks before her death and believe that she was repeatedly neglected.

Ono's trial is being conducted before lay judges. Momota will be tried separately.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo