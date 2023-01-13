Trial ends for defendant in Tokyo subway station acid attack

The trial of a 26-year-old man charged with throwing sulfuric acid at a 22-year-old man at Shirokane-takanawa subway station in Tokyo in August 2021 has ended, with prosecutors calling for a six-year prison term.

The Tokyo District Court will hand down its verdict on Hirotaka Hanamori, a university student at the time, on Feb 28, Kyodo News reported. Hanamori's defense team has asked for a suspended sentence, saying he is full of remorse for his actions.

Hanamori, who lived in Shizuoka, threw the acid at the victim as he walked past him on an escalator at the station. The victim suffered injuries to both eyes and his shoulder. A woman at the subway station also received burns after slipping on the acid Hanamori used in the attack.

Hanamori and the victim had both been part of a film club when they were students at the University of the Ryukyus in Okinawa, according to the police.

The victim said Hanamori had been his senior in the club and did not recall any trouble between them.

After fleeing the scene, Hanamori returned to his home in Shizuoka before taking a flight from Chubu airport in Aichi Prefecture to Naha Airport in Okinawa. He was staying at a friend’s home in Ginowan where he was arrested.

