crime

Trial of actor Hirofumi Arai on sexual assault charge to start Sept 2

TOKYO

The opening session of the trial for actor Hirofumi Arai, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, will begin at the Tokyo District Court on Sept 2.

Arai, 40, was arrested on Feb 1 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a masseuse, who is in her 30s, at his apartment in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward on July 1 last year. He was released six days later after paying 5 million yen bail.

Arai is accused of sexually assaulting the woman who was dispatched to his apartment. Police said he also turned the lights down in the room so that the woman wouldn’t recognize him.

Arai claims he was intoxicated at the time the assault took place. After his arrest, his management agency fired him. The release of his latest film, ”Zenaku no Kuzu,” was also canceled.

