crime

Trial of former KAT-TUN member Taguchi, partner on drug possession charge to begin July 11

TOKYO

The trial of Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of Japanese all-male idol group KAT-TUN, and his partner Rena Komine, who were both arrested last month for possession of marijuana, will begin on July 11, according to the Tokyo District Court.

Taguchi, 33, and Komine, 38, who faces the same charge, each posted bail of 3 million yen on June 7 and were released from a police station in Tokyo.

According to the indictment, Taguchi and Komine, a former actress, had about 2.2 grams of marijuana on May 22 at the Setagaya Ward apartment they shared. The Narcotics Control Department also confiscated some smoking paraphernalia -- rolling paper and a grinder -- from the apartment.

Both Taguchi and Komine have admitted to allegations against them, according to prosecutors.

