Trial over Vietnamese girl's murder in Chiba to start June 4

CHIBA

The Chiba District Court said Monday it will begin the trial under the lay judge system for a man indicted for murdering a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl last year on June 4.

Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, has been also indicted on other charges including abandoning the body of Le Thi Nhat Linh, in a case that shocked the local community in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, as Shibuya was head of the parents' association at the time of her disappearance.

Prosecutors have said Shibuya strangled the third grader to death and abandoned her body near a drainage ditch in Abiko, Chiba, after abducting her by car on the morning of March 24 last year. The victim disappeared shortly after leaving home to walk to school.

Shibuya has refused to speak about the case since his arrest in April, investigative sources said, with his lawyers declining to comment.

Shibuya has refused to speak about the case since his arrest in April, investigative sources said, with his lawyers declining to comment

Good! Without a confession they will throw the book at him. He will most likely end up on death row.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Unfortunately you have to kill more than one person in order to get the rope trick

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"He will most likely end up on death row."

Good, very good. Death to child killers.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

