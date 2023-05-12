Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Trial set for Sept 5 for fatal 2019 Kyoto Animation arson attack

KYOTO

A Japanese court has set the trial start date for the man suspected of the 2019 arson attack on Japanese anime studio Kyoto Animation Co for Sept 5.

Shinji Aoba, 44, will stand trial at the Kyoto District Court for charges including murder and arson after he allegedly set fire to the studio's premises and killed 36 people. The ruling will be handed down on Jan 25, 2024.

Whether or not he is mentally competent enough to be held criminally responsible for the attack is expected to be the main point of contention in the trial.

Aoba himself suffered severe burns and underwent advanced treatment before he was arrested in May 2020. He was eventually indicted in December of that year, but it took roughly six months of psychiatric evaluation for prosecutors to conclude that he could be held criminally liable.

The attack is one of Japan's biggest murder cases in terms of the number of victims, according to the National Police Agency.

The studio, often referred to as "KyoAni," is known internationally for producing a number of popular animation works, including "K-On!" and "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya."

