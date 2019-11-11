Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Trio arrested over arson and theft of 175 packets of ramen

IBARAKI

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of arson and the theft of 175 packets of ramen from the warehouse of a ramen shop where she worked part-time. Police said the suspect, Erina Shimazu, was arrested with two male acquaintances.

According to police reports, the ramen shop is located on the first floor of a two-story building with an apartment on the second floor. The eatery’s adjacent warehouse completely burned down in the fire that started at around 4 a.m. on Nov 8, but no injuries were reported, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said they have learned that there had been some trouble between Shimazu and the 33-year-old male store manager before the arson attack.

Police said Shimazu has admitted to the charge. Her two male accomplices were identified as Kyo Yasuda, 21, a temp worker from Ibaraki’s Inashiki City, and Shota Chiba, 21, an office worker from Miho-mura in Ibaraki.

