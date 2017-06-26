Triple murderer, reportedly oldest on death row, dies of suffocation

A 90-year-old triple murderer, reportedly Japan's oldest death row prisoner, has died from suffocation at a prison in Fukuoka Prefecture, the government said Monday.

Takeshige Hamada was convicted of killing three people in the prefecture for insurance money over a two-year period from 1978.

According to the government, he was not breathing when found lying on the floor of his cell around 12:50 a.m., and showed signs of vomiting.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead around 2 a.m.

