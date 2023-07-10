Truck crashes into yakuza office in Kobe

A truck crashed into the office of Nishiwaki-gumi, a yakuza gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, on Sunday.
According to police, a nearby resident called police at around 5:40 p.m. to report the incident, Kyodo News reported. No one was inside the office in Nishi Ward at the time.
Police said reports indicate that the truck driver backed into the office. When police arrived, the driver was not present, having abandoned the truck at the scene.
Police said they are investigating the possibility of a dispute between the truck driver and Nishiwaki-gumi members.© Japan Today
5 Comments
WA4TKG
No pictures ?
I feel robbed.
Sounds like a mob hit.
nosuke
Why Japan is unable to arrest all and get rid of yakuza. Their organization crime serves no purpose.
BertieWooster
The Yakuza is still very much alive and kicking in Japanese politics. Just under the surface. Oh, for a Japanese Wikileaks!
garypen
Are flip-phones and fax machines even hackable?
Nibek32
Would hate to be sitting in that car.
Algernon LaCroix
The investigative calibre of Japan's police never fails to impress.