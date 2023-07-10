Truck crashes into yakuza office in Kobe

A truck crashed into the office of Nishiwaki-gumi, a yakuza gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, on Sunday.

According to police, a nearby resident called police at around 5:40 p.m. to report the incident, Kyodo News reported. No one was inside the office in Nishi Ward at the time.

Police said reports indicate that the truck driver backed into the office. When police arrived, the driver was not present, having abandoned the truck at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the possibility of a dispute between the truck driver and Nishiwaki-gumi members.

