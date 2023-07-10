Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck crashes into yakuza office in Kobe

5 Comments
KOBE

A truck crashed into the office of Nishiwaki-gumi, a yakuza gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, on Sunday.

According to police, a nearby resident called police at around 5:40 p.m. to report the incident, Kyodo News reported. No one was inside the office in Nishi Ward at the time.

Police said reports indicate that the truck driver backed into the office. When police arrived, the driver was not present, having abandoned the truck at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the possibility of a dispute between the truck driver and Nishiwaki-gumi members.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

No pictures ?

I feel robbed.

Sounds like a mob hit.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why Japan is unable to arrest all and get rid of yakuza. Their organization crime serves no purpose.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The Yakuza is still very much alive and kicking in Japanese politics. Just under the surface. Oh, for a Japanese Wikileaks!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

BertieWooster

The Yakuza is still very much alive and kicking in Japanese politics. Just under the surface. Oh, for a Japanese Wikileaks!

Are flip-phones and fax machines even hackable?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Would hate to be sitting in that car.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police said they are investigating the possibility of a dispute between the truck driver and Nishiwaki-gumi members.

The investigative calibre of Japan's police never fails to impress.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog