Truck driver arrested after hitting and killing 6-year-old girl on bike

Police in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit and killed a six-year-old girl riding her bicycle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The girl, Mizuki Yamashita, was with a group of friends on their way to another friend’s house when she was hit by the truck driven by Ichiro Sanpei, a company employee.

A pedestrian witnessed the incident and called 110. Sanpei was quoted by police as saying he must have hit the girl’s bike as he was overtaking the group, which was riding on his left. Yamashita was riding at the back of her group of friends.

Police said Yamashita was taken to hospital where she died of severe head injuries about two hours later.

