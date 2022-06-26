Truck driver arrested after hitting and killing 6-year-old girl on bike

Police in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit and killed a six-year-old girl riding her bicycle.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The girl, Mizuki Yamashita, was with a group of friends on their way to another friend’s house when she was hit by the truck driven by Ichiro Sanpei, a company employee.
A pedestrian witnessed the incident and called 110. Sanpei was quoted by police as saying he must have hit the girl’s bike as he was overtaking the group, which was riding on his left. Yamashita was riding at the back of her group of friends.
Police said Yamashita was taken to hospital where she died of severe head injuries about two hours later.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
TrevorPeace
No helmet? What are her parents thinking now? And I'm not being callous about it! She died of serious head trauma. No one in my community, except the homeless (who for the most part ride stolen bikes) rides without a helmet. And in Japan, where I've had to dodge crazy drivers as a pedestrian, it makes no sense. Sad, indeed. Very sad.
virusrex
A nightmare for her family, without details we can't know what made this happen, it may be because of terribly unsafe roads, or a driver that did not put enough attention, in Japan both things are unfortunately too common.
Disillusioned
Police said Yamashita was taken to hospital where she died of severe head injuries about two hours later.
There's nothing in the article to prove she would have survived if she was wearing a helmet. However, the statistics state differently. It is actually law for children under 13 to wear bicycle helmets in Japan, not that you would notice.