Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driver arrested after hitting and killing 6-year-old girl on bike

3 Comments
ODAWARA, Kanagawa

Police in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit and killed a six-year-old girl riding her bicycle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The girl, Mizuki Yamashita, was with a group of friends on their way to another friend’s house when she was hit by the truck driven by Ichiro Sanpei, a company employee. 

A pedestrian witnessed the incident and called 110. Sanpei was quoted by police as saying he must have hit the girl’s bike as he was overtaking the group, which was riding on his left. Yamashita was riding at the back of her group of friends.

Police said Yamashita was taken to hospital where she died of severe head injuries about two hours later.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

No helmet? What are her parents thinking now? And I'm not being callous about it! She died of serious head trauma. No one in my community, except the homeless (who for the most part ride stolen bikes) rides without a helmet. And in Japan, where I've had to dodge crazy drivers as a pedestrian, it makes no sense. Sad, indeed. Very sad.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

A nightmare for her family, without details we can't know what made this happen, it may be because of terribly unsafe roads, or a driver that did not put enough attention, in Japan both things are unfortunately too common.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Police said Yamashita was taken to hospital where she died of severe head injuries about two hours later.

There's nothing in the article to prove she would have survived if she was wearing a helmet. However, the statistics state differently. It is actually law for children under 13 to wear bicycle helmets in Japan, not that you would notice.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo