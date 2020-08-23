Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driver arrested after hitting motorcycle in Osaka

OSAKA

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after the the large truck he was driving hit a motorcycle, seriously injuring the 77-year-old woman riding it in Osaka, police said Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12:35 p.m. Saturday in Konohana Ward. After knocking the motorcycle over, the truck driver, Takanori Irie, kept going, Sankei Shimbun reported. Irie returned to the scene of the accident a few minutes later and was arrested by police. He was quoted by police as saying he had seen the motorcycle toppled over on the road in his rear-view mirror but wasn’t sure that he had caused an accident.

The woman, from Kashiba, Nara Prefecture, suffered several broken ribs and was taken to hospital where she was in a serious but stable condition Sunday, police said.

