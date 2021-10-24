Truck driver arrested after hitting workman on street

Police in Minamiboso, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit a man in his 70s who was directing vehicles going in and out of a construction site.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The victim, who worked a security guard, was standing on the side of the road when he was hit by a truck driven by Daiki Kubota. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries about two hours later.

Police said Kubota, a company employee from Tateyama City, told them he was blinded by the sun for a few seconds and couldn’t see in front of him when the accident occurred.

© Japan Today