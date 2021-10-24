Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driver arrested after hitting workman on street

3 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Minamiboso, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit a man in his 70s who was directing vehicles going in and out of a construction site.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The victim, who worked a security guard, was standing on the side of the road when he was hit by a truck driven by Daiki Kubota. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries about two hours later.

Police said Kubota, a company employee from Tateyama City, told them he was blinded by the sun for a few seconds and couldn’t see in front of him when the accident occurred.

Lets hope it was the glare of the sun and not the reflection from his smart phone.

Blinded by the use of his iphone?

Standing at the side of the road, or on the road? It's unclear and it does make a difference.

Keep vehicles on the road, and pedestrians on the sidewalk.

