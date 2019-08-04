Truck driver arrested after rear-ending car in Shizuoka

Police on Sunday arrested a 59-year-old truck driver after his vehicle rear-ended a car, seriously injuring a nine-year-old boy, in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on the Shin-Tomei Expressway. The truck driver, Tetsuo Sanada, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury.

Police said traffic had been backed up when the truck rear-ended the car at the end of the line. The nine-year-old boy, Rei Iwazaki, sustained severe injuries and is in a coma, police said. The boy’s 38-year-old mother and his 12-year-old sister, suffered light injuries. Three others in the car, including the driver, were not injured.

Traffic was delayed for about 3 1/2 hours after the crash.

