Truck driver arrested for following ambulance through red light

A truck driver who followed an ambulance through a red light in Tokyo on Monday has been arrested.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:40 p.m. Monday along Meiji-dori, Fuji TV reported. The ambulance was responding to an emergency call and went through the red light. The truck driver, a man in his 20s, was closely following the ambulance and also went through the red light.
A police patrol spotted the truck and gave chase, along with two other police cars.
The driver has been charged with violating the Road Traffic Law.© Japan Today
2 Comments
NCIS Reruns
I've seen this a million times --- drivers pulling behind emergency vehicles to make better time. Rules of the road in Japan are arbitrary at best.
Michael Jackson
I see red light runners every single day. Apparently red doesn't mean stop, it means accelerate before the crosswalk is full of pedestrians.