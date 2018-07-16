Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driver arrested for following ambulance through red light

2 Comments
TOKYO

A truck driver who followed an ambulance through a red light in Tokyo on Monday has been arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:40 p.m. Monday along Meiji-dori, Fuji TV reported. The ambulance was responding to an emergency call and went through the red light. The truck driver, a man in his 20s, was closely following the ambulance and also went through the red light.

A police patrol spotted the truck and gave chase, along with two other police cars.

The driver has been charged with violating the Road Traffic Law.

2 Comments
I've seen this a million times --- drivers pulling behind emergency vehicles to make better time. Rules of the road in Japan are arbitrary at best.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I see red light runners every single day. Apparently red doesn't mean stop, it means accelerate before the crosswalk is full of pedestrians.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

