Truck driver arrested for following ambulance through red light

A truck driver who followed an ambulance through a red light in Tokyo on Monday has been arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:40 p.m. Monday along Meiji-dori, Fuji TV reported. The ambulance was responding to an emergency call and went through the red light. The truck driver, a man in his 20s, was closely following the ambulance and also went through the red light.

A police patrol spotted the truck and gave chase, along with two other police cars.

The driver has been charged with violating the Road Traffic Law.

