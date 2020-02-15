Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driver arrested for robbing post office in Gunma Pref

GUNMA

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a post office on Thursday.

Police said Fumi Aoki, who works as a truck driver, was arrested on Friday. They said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money to pay back debts, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Aoki, who was identified through surveillance cameras footage, entered the post office at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and threatened the clerk with a knife, demanding money.  After being handed 40,000 yen, he fled. No one was injured.

