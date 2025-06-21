Truck driver arrested on suspicion of fatal hit-and-run

Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 58-year-old truck driver on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit a 68-year-old woman on a bicycle and then left the scene.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:25 a.m. Friday at an intersection on National Route 45 in Miyagino Ward, Sendai City, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Takahiro Uozumi, who is from Tendo City, Yamagata Prefecture, made a left turn at an intersection and hit Yoshiko Horaguchi, who was on a bicycle, and dragged her for about 100 meters before she fell to the road. A witness called 119.

Police said Horiuchi was declared dead at the scene. Her bicycle was found about 10 kilometers from the accident site.

Police said the truck's transportation company was identified from footage taken from the dashcam of a car that was at the scene.

