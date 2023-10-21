Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Truck driver arrested over fatal collision in Kagawa Prefecture

KAGAWA

Police in Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit a smaller truck, killing its 63-year-old driver.

According to police, the collision occurred at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at an intersection on a prefectural road. Local media reported that the large truck, driven by Tomohiro Ishikawa, went through a red light and hit the smaller truck driven by Shu Mizusawa.

Police said Mizusawa suffered severe head injuries and died in hospital about one hour later.

Ishikawa, who was arrested at the scene, was quoted by police as saying he didn't notice the red light.

 collision occurred at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at an intersection on a prefectural road.

Night delivery, that driver might be doing long overtime but this kind of situation usually won't be mentioned in article that cover accident. What being told, only as if driver make some mistake during driving.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-crackdown-truck-driver-overtime-raises-fears-economic-breakdown-2023-04-06/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

