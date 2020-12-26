Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run

GUNMA

Police in Gunma Prefecture have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the semi-trailer he was driving hit and killed a 21-year-old man riding a bicycle in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Friday at an intersection in Koto Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Yuya Shinada, a part-time worker, was hit by the semi-trailer driven by Tomoyuki Numata who kept going.

Shinada was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Numata, who is from Tamamura in Gunma Prefecture, after identifying the semi-trailer through street surveillance camera footage. Police contacted the company that owns the vehicle and learned Numata was driving it that night. He was quoted as saying he thought he might have hit something but did not think it was a person.

