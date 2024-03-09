Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run after woman dragged for 400 meters

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit a 73-year-old woman riding a bicycle and dragged her along for 400 meters.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday at an intersection in Chikusa Ward, Kyodo News reported. The dump truck, driven by Hideo Sawamura, a company employee from Inazawa in Aichi Prefecture, collided with Hiroko Horikawa, a nurse, who was riding her bike. Horikawa became lodged beneath the truck by the impact.

The truck kept going. Horikawa’s body fell to the street about 400 meters away.

Police identified Sawamura’s truck from security camera footage and arrested him later Saturday. Police said he has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he panicked.

How awful !

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

