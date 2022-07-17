Truck driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Osaka Prefecture

Police in Moriguchi, Osaka Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after his semitrailer fatally struck a 68-year-old man.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the truck driver, Shinichi Okoba, is accused of hitting Isamu Miyagi from behind as he rode his bicycle along the side of an overpass. The impact threw Miyagi and his bike over the guardrail and he fell 10 meters to the road below. Okoba kept going, police said.

Miyagi, a security guard, was riding home at the time. A pedestrian called 119 and Miyagi was taken to hospital where he died due to loss of blood from chest and head injuries, police said.

Police said Okoba, whose truck was identified from street surveillance camera footage, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying that he wasn’t aware that he had hit anyone.

