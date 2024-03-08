Truck driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run of 23-month-old boy in Saitama Prefecture

Police in Higashimatsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving fatally struck a 23-month-old Vietnamese boy.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Friday on National Route 407, Kyodo News reported. Police said Katsumi Kamata, from Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, is accused of hitting the child and not stopping to help.

A passerby saw the boy lying by the side of the road and called 119. The child was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Police said the boy's home is about 100 meters from the scene of the accident, and it is believed that the boy woke up early and wandered out of the house. His father had gone to pick up his mother from her night shift at work and when they returned, their son was gone.

An hour later, Kamata’s truck hit a guardrail about nine kilometers from the scene of the hit-and-run. At that time, he called police. During the investigation, police noticed further damage to the truck, and questioned Kamata about the hit-and-run.

Police said Kamata has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he remembers hitting something but did not think it was a person.

© Japan Today