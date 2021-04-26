Truck driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run of cyclist in tunnel

A 23-year-old truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run after he hit and killed a 47-year-old cyclist in a tunnel in Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, Mitsuteru Oshita, was riding his bike through the tunnel when he was hit from behind by a truck driven by Yuto Kishimoto. Oshita was found lying next to his wrecked bicycle.

Fragments of Oshita’s truck were found at the scene. Police said surveillance camera footage outside the tunnel helped to identify the truck.

Police said Kishimoto has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying: “I panicked and kept going.”

