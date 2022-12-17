Truck driver arrested over hit-and-run death of 77-year-old woman

Police in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit and killed a 77-year-old woman.

According to police, Masahiko Sekiguchi, who was arrested on Friday, has admitted to the charge. The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on Dec 7, Kyodo News reported. Police said Hiroko Hara was crossing an intersection when she was hit by the truck and dragged along for about 235 meters. The truck kept going.

Police said Hara was declared dead at the scene.

Sekiguchi's truck was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

