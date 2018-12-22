Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driver arrested over hit-and-run death of 81-year-old man

2 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Fujimino, Saitama Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 49-year-old truck driver on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he hit and killed an 81-year-old man riding a bicycle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. Friday on a highway, Fuji TV reported. Police said the truck driver, Hirotsugu Yamanaka, hit Eihiko Yamamoto, as he was passing him, knocking him off his bicycle, and then kept going. Yamamoto was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from head injuries.

Yamanaka’s truck was identified from street surveillance camera footage and witnesses. Police said he has denied the charged and quoted him as saying he doesn’t remember hitting a man on a bicycle riding beside his truck.

There but for the grace of God go I.

This is starting to get scary. I drove about ten miles today and the number of close shaves with careless people was astonishing. Many were old folks either at the wheel of a car, or riding a wobbly motor cycle, or just crossing the road, oblivious of approaching cars. It's Russian Roulette out there! Stay safe folks over the festive season.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

PS I am old folks myself, so doubly scary... and the poor truck driver has probably just lost his means of livelihood.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Asahi Shinbun reported shooting deaths in U.S. is 1,000 times of Japan and traffic deaths two times of Japan. Yet, 3,000 die a year in traffic accidents in Japan. Asahi concludes traffic regulation is lenient compared with the gun control in Japan hinting the government is not seriously tackling with the problem being afraid of reduction of car sales in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

