Truck driver arrested over hit-and-run death of 81-year-old man

Police in Fujimino, Saitama Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 49-year-old truck driver on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he hit and killed an 81-year-old man riding a bicycle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. Friday on a highway, Fuji TV reported. Police said the truck driver, Hirotsugu Yamanaka, hit Eihiko Yamamoto, as he was passing him, knocking him off his bicycle, and then kept going. Yamamoto was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from head injuries.

Yamanaka’s truck was identified from street surveillance camera footage and witnesses. Police said he has denied the charged and quoted him as saying he doesn’t remember hitting a man on a bicycle riding beside his truck.

