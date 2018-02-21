Truck driver assaulted after being tailgated on Tomei Expressway

A 43-year-old male truck driver was injured after the driver of a car who tailgated him, forced him to stop and then him with some sort of metal sword on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on the Tomei Expressway in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture. Fuji TV reported that the truck merged onto a lane along the expressway, getting in front of the car. The driver of the car apparently got upset and started tailgating the truck.

The truck driver moved into a slower lane. However, the car got in front of him and slowed down, forcing the truck to stop on the shoulder of the road.

The truck driver told police a man got out of the car and started yelling at him that he was in a hurry and expressing anger at him for moving into the lane in front of him. He then began to beat the the truck driver’s face and legs with a fake metal sword. The victim suffered a fracture to his right knee.

Police are looking for the car driver, who is in his 20s, and plan to charge him with attempted murder.

