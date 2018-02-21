Truck driver assaulted after being tailgated on Tomei Expressway

A 43-year-old male truck driver was injured after the driver of a car who tailgated him, forced him to stop and then him with some sort of metal sword on Wednesday.
According to police, the incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on the Tomei Expressway in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture. Fuji TV reported that the truck merged onto a lane along the expressway, getting in front of the car. The driver of the car apparently got upset and started tailgating the truck.
The truck driver moved into a slower lane. However, the car got in front of him and slowed down, forcing the truck to stop on the shoulder of the road.
The truck driver told police a man got out of the car and started yelling at him that he was in a hurry and expressing anger at him for moving into the lane in front of him. He then began to beat the the truck driver’s face and legs with a fake metal sword. The victim suffered a fracture to his right knee.
Police are looking for the car driver, who is in his 20s, and plan to charge him with attempted murder.© Japan Today
Thunderbird2
Why would anyone have a fake METAL sword in their car? Sounds like he was out looking for trouble...
Disillusioned
There are plenty of nutty road ragers in japan although, it’s not often they make the news.
BelCanto
Seems like a bad idea to get out of your vehicle in a case like this. Stay cool, record the plate number and wait for police to arrive.
Disillusioned
@Belcanto - Stay cool, record the plate number and wait for police to arrive.
Wait for the police to arrive? That could take two hours.
I’ve had four run ins with nutty road ragers. The most effective thing to do is to pick up your phone and start filming them. Every time I have done this the cowards turn around and take off. I had one idiot cutting me off and trying to make me stop. He actually blocked both lanes of a main road, got out of his car and was screaming at me to get out of my car. However, he quickly disappeared when he realized I was filming with my phone and had a dash recorder as well. Now, here’s the real kicker. I got home and edited all the video of this joker showing clearly his dangerous moves, his screaming at me, his face and number plate. The dash cam video is date and time stamped. I took to the koban to complain and they just looked at me with total disregard. They were not in the slightest bit interested.
Goodlucktoyou
just drive in the left lane or pull over and let them pass. I hate people who drive 80km on the highway, but not everybody has slow brain cells. Just let faster people pass.
DaDude
Didn't you read the article? The truck did get over. He obviously wasn't in that much of a hurry to stop on the highway to beat up the truck driver.
Ricky Kaminski
Jesus! That’s a story you won’t hear everyday! What a nutter.