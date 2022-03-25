Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken on June 28, 2021, shows the scene of the accident where a truck driven by a man under the influence of alcohol crashed into a group of elementary school children on a street in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture. Photo: KYODO
crime

Truck driver gets 14 years in fatal drunk driving case

5 Comments
CHIBA

The Chiba District Court on Friday sentenced a 61-year-old man to 14 years in prison for dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after the truck he was driving plowed into a group of schoolchildren, killing two of them and injuring three others in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, last year.

During his trial, Hiroshi Umezawa pleaded guilty and admitted that he had consumed a 220-milliliter bottle of shochu 30 minutes before the accident at a truck rest area on June 28, 2021, Fuji TV reported. Alcohol in excess of the legal limit was detected when Umezawa was given a breathalyzer test, prosecutors said.

The accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. while the children were on their way home from school. Witnesses said Umezawa’s truck crashed into the group of four boys and a girl after hitting a utility pole when he suddenly swerved to the left, Kyodo News reported. The children were aged between 6 and 10. Two of the boys, aged 7 and 8, died later in hospital.

At the time, Umezawa was working for a Yachimata transport company and had been on duty since 6 a.m. that morning.

During the subsequent investigation, Umezawa’s co-workers said he had been drinking alcohol while on duty for the past five years and that they had repeatedly warned him against it.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

I expected at least 20 years.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

No winners here. Sorry for hear this news.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Perhaps the workers should have told the boss or the police BEFORE there was a death.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

220ml is nothing for somebody who drinks everyday for 5 years.

I don’t know, but just a sad accident?

14 years is more than somebody would get for murder, rape or nationalistic abuse of power. He will probably die in prison. 10 yrs.

I hope the children’s parents feel closure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Alcohol in excess of the legal limit

What is the legal limit in Japan? I assumed that any amount is over the limit.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo