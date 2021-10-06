Truck driver goes on trial over accident that killed 2 children, injured 3 others

A 60-year-old man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after the truck he was driving plowed into a group of schoolchildren, killing two of them and injuring three others in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on June 28.

During the first session of his trial at the Chiba District Court on Wednesday, Hiroshi Umezawa pleaded guilty and admitted that he had consumed a 220-milliliter bottle of shochu before the accident, Fuji TV reported. Alcohol in excess of the legal limit was detected when Umezawa was given a breathalyzer test, prosecutors said.

The accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. while the children were on their way home from school. Witnesses said Umezawa’s truck crashed into the group of four boys and a girl after hitting a utility pole when he suddenly swerved to the left, Kyodo News reported. The children were aged between 6 and 10. Two of the boys died later in hospital.

At the time, Umezawa was working for a Yachimata transport company and had been on duty since 6 a.m. that morning.

During the subsequent investigation, Umezawa’s co-workers said he had been drinking alcohol while on duty for the past five years and that they had repeatedly warned him against it.

