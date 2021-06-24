Truck driver sentenced to death for hit-and-run deaths of two people

The Koriyama branch of the Fukushima District Court has sentenced a 51-year-old man to death for the hit-and-run deaths of two people in Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture, last year.
According to the court ruling handed down on Thursday, Yoshitaka Morito, of no fixed occupation or address, was driving a small truck he had stolen, when he hit and killed a 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman as they were cutting grass along the side of National Route 288 at around 7:55 a.m. on May 31, Fuji TV reported. After hitting the couple, Morito kept going.
Another worker witnessed the incident and called 110. Morito, who did not have a license to drive a truck, was found four hours later about 20 kilometers away parked on a road in Sukagawa City.
Prosecutors argued that Morito ran the couple down deliberately, while his lawyer said it could not be proven that there was clear intent to kill.
Morito's lawyer said he will appeal the ruling.
CarlosTakanakana
We don't know the full details of the case, but seems hard to prove that this was intentional? Manslaughter would be more appropriate wouldn't it?
zichi
Murder for this crime and the death penalty for this crime seems unusual?
Bungle
I'm curious as to the aggravating factors which attracted the death penalty. I have never heard of a hit-and-run resulting in the death penalty before.
Kentarogaijin
Strangerland
So you don't know the details, but based on the details you don't know, you think that the people that made judgement, who do know the details, were wrong.
Strangerland
I'm curious as to the aggravating factors which attracted the death penalty. I have never heard of a hit-and-run resulting in the death penalty before.
The aggravating circumstances were in the article:
gakinotsukai
oyatoi
At long last, after a run of cut and dried decisions, a bone to opponents of the death penalty!
albaleo
Another news article on this case reported this:
Apparently, he had been released from prison just two days before this incident. So it seems he did intend to hit them. Whether he intended to kill them may be less clear. I'm not sure about Japanese law and the need for "intent to kill" in a murder conviction. But where I live, this would probably be classed as "gross negligence" and would allow a murder conviction.