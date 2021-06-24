Truck driver sentenced to death for hit-and-run deaths of two people

The Koriyama branch of the Fukushima District Court has sentenced a 51-year-old man to death for the hit-and-run deaths of two people in Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture, last year.

According to the court ruling handed down on Thursday, Yoshitaka Morito, of no fixed occupation or address, was driving a small truck he had stolen, when he hit and killed a 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman as they were cutting grass along the side of National Route 288 at around 7:55 a.m. on May 31, Fuji TV reported. After hitting the couple, Morito kept going.

Another worker witnessed the incident and called 110. Morito, who did not have a license to drive a truck, was found four hours later about 20 kilometers away parked on a road in Sukagawa City.

Prosecutors argued that Morito ran the couple down deliberately, while his lawyer said it could not be proven that there was clear intent to kill.

Morito’s lawyer said he will appeal the ruling.

