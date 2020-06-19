Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Truck driver stabbed on Yokohama street after dispute with motorcyclist

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed another man following an argument over a traffic matter.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. Friday in Minami Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said a passerby called 110 and reported that two men were loudly arguing.

Police went to the scene and found a parked truck with the window on the driver’s side smashed. The 57-year-old driver was crouched on the ground, bleeding from a knife wound to the face.

Police said another man, identified as Ichiho Tamura, was brandishing a survival knife. A police officer drew his gun and ordered Tamura to drop the knife. He was then taken into custody.

Police said Tamura, who was four times over the legal limit for alcohol, had been riding a motorbike just before the trouble.

The truck driver was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his face and side.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

A drunken biker pulls a knife in a road rage incident and stabs the other driver in the face in safety Japan. Yup!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Do the hustle

Do you actually think other thinking folk resonate with your logic?

An incident does not make a whole nation, yes in “safety Japan” too.

Hows the crime rate in your nation may I ask?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

