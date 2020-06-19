Truck driver stabbed on Yokohama street after dispute with motorcyclist

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed another man following an argument over a traffic matter.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. Friday in Minami Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said a passerby called 110 and reported that two men were loudly arguing.

Police went to the scene and found a parked truck with the window on the driver’s side smashed. The 57-year-old driver was crouched on the ground, bleeding from a knife wound to the face.

Police said another man, identified as Ichiho Tamura, was brandishing a survival knife. A police officer drew his gun and ordered Tamura to drop the knife. He was then taken into custody.

Police said Tamura, who was four times over the legal limit for alcohol, had been riding a motorbike just before the trouble.

The truck driver was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his face and side.

© Japan Today