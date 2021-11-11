Truck hits bike carrying woman, 8-month-old son; infant dies

An 8-month-old boy died after the bicycle he and his 37-year-old mother were riding on was hit by a truck in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in Setagaya Ward. The truck, driven by Akinori Mimura, 54, was turning left at a T-junction when it hit the bicycle crossing the road, Fuji TV reported. The woman had her son strapped to her chest in a baby sling and both were flung from the bicycle by the impact.

The baby was taken to hospital in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest but died on Thursday night. His mother suffered serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

Police have arrested Mimura on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury.

