crime

Truck hits bike carrying woman, 8-month-old son; infant dies

4 Comments
TOKYO

An 8-month-old boy died after the bicycle he and his 37-year-old mother were riding on was hit by a truck in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in Setagaya Ward. The truck, driven by Akinori Mimura, 54, was turning left at a T-junction when it hit the bicycle crossing the road, Fuji TV reported. The woman had her son strapped to her chest in a baby sling and both were flung from the bicycle by the impact.

The baby was taken to hospital in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest but died on Thursday night. His mother suffered serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

Police have arrested Mimura on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury.

4 Comments
Tragic. My thoughts are with the family of the decedent.

How long is this carnage going to be allowed to continue?

Motor vehicles should have little to no place in urban areas, and where they are allowed to operate, they should be either kept totally separate from pedestrians and cyclists, or else kept to a 20km per hour speed limit.

In the meantime Tokyo should rip out car lanes where there are more than one and build proper pavements and cycle lanes, build chicanes and other traffic calming measures, and actually enforce laws against driving while using a phone etc.

For far too long motor cars have blighted out cities with their pollution, the microplastics from their tyres, their noise, and the injuries and deaths they inflict. It is long past time to change.

I pity the driver, in many cases bicycles are ridden at high speed onto cross walks in Japan not giving the driver a chance to react.

Bicycle riders need to dismount when crossing roads here or the loss of life will continue needlessly.

Was there a marked crossing? Were there streetlights? If so, who had the red and who the green?

Motor vehicles should have little to no place in urban areas,

How would the businesses and residents in such areas get supplies like food, water, merchandize, etc? Employ human porters to carry the goods on their backs? That would be quaint, in a medieval kind of way.

I never blindly trust cars when crossing. Always watching if someone is really stopping or yielding

Yet another left turn where both pedestrians and cyclist going straight have a green light while vehicles turning left also have a green light.

The reason is to give the former more time to cross. All it does is get more of them killed.

So much for the "safety country with four seasons."

I'm fairly certain it is illegal to cycle with a baby in carry bag.

