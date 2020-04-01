Truck plows into ramen restaurant after colliding with car

A truck plowed into a ramen restaurant after it hit a car at an intersection in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, while fleeing from police early Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Police said a patrol spotted a car with two men in it, moving in a suspicious way, Sankei Shimbun reported. When they approached the car to question the occupants, it took off and hit the truck at the intersection.

Police said the truck driver and the two occupants of the car sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. They said they will wait until the men in the car recover before questioning them.

The ramen restaurant was closed at the time.

© Japan Today