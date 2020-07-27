Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Turkish man killed at Saitama apartment; friend arrested

SAITAMA

A Turkish man was stabbed to death at an apartment in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo late Sunday where a group of people had gathered for drinks, local police said.

Ardic Gokhan, 38, was found with multiple stab wounds when ambulance crew arrived following an emergency call around 11:35 p.m. and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. He had been visiting the apartment in Warabi of another Turkish man, Tahtabicen Mehmet, 40, who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A group of Turkish people had been drinking together at Mehmet's apartment, according to the police. Gokhan and Mehmet were alone at the time of the incident as the others had briefly left the apartment to go shopping.

The police said the suspect himself had called them from a different location, telling them he had stabbed his friend in the neck.

